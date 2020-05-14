'Grey's Anatomy's Meredith Grey Visits 'Station 19,' New Preview Shows

It's the Grey's Anatomy/Station 19 crossover fans have been waiting for! As Andy Herrera continues to unearth the truth surrounding her mother's death and father's strange secrets, Meredith Grey will step in to offer her own take on parental trauma in Thursday's all-new episode of the ABC show, airing at 9 p.m. ET.

As the Pac-North explosions rock things for the Station 19 crew, Grey takes the time to help out Herrera on her quest in an E! News exclusive sneak peek, which you can watch in full here. Bumping into one another in the hall of Grey Sloan Memorial hospital, Herrera offers up, "Nothing makes senes anymore, and everyone thinks it's the grief talking and maybe it is, but I can't shake the feeling that maybe something really awful happened, with my mom."

"I have plenty of stuff in my own life, I could use a break, you can talk," Grey responds as the two head off for a private chat. The rest of the conversation will unfold in Thursday's episode, but showrunner Krista Vernoff opened up to E! News about just how impactful this conversation will be on the rest of Herrera's family journey.

"[Andy's] been through tremendous loss this season, and I think that loss laid her out, and she had a knowing. Like she came into a knowing that something was not right about the story she'd been told her whole life by her dad...she seemed like a crazy person," Vernoff said. "That's why I kept saying to the director of those last episodes that Andy needs to seem a little bit like a crazy person, because everyone who loves her is telling her she's crazy. But here comes Meredith Grey, who doesn't really know her and doesn't really love her, but is able to offer her the clarity that she doesn't sound crazy."

With Grey's Anatomy having to conclude its season before the writers originally planned due to COVID-19 shutdowns, Vernoff previously told TVLine that it would be at this point in the season that fans could get a glimpse at where they had intended to go with the original Grey's finale.

"Ironically, when fans watch Episode 15 and 16 of Station 19, they will probably have a feeling of some of what we had planned for [the original Grey's finale]," she said at the time. "This is the strangest thing any of us have ever experienced in our lifetimes. And, creatively, it is presenting unique challenges, for sure."