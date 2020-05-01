'Station 19' Finale to Reveal Major 'Grey's Anatomy' Details From Finale Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Grey's Anatomy may have been forced to forgo its original Season 16 finale after production was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the upcoming Station 19 finale may be dropping some heavy clues about the sought-after episode that never made it to air. Set to debut on Thursday, May 14, TVLine reports that Season 3, Episode 16, "Louder Than A Bomb" was originally scheduled to lead directly into the Grey's finale, and new details are offering a few hints at what the unaired episode was shaping up to look like.

"Andy becomes painfully suspicious of the circumstances surrounding her mother’s death and goes to her aunt looking for answers," the official synopsis for the episode reads. "Meanwhile, the members of the crew work to evacuate a doctor from Pac-North hospital and find themselves in a life-threatening situation; and Sullivan undergoes surgery for his chronic leg pain."

A press release for the episode also confirmed a number of appearances from Grey's characters, including Ellen Pompeo's Meredith, Caterina Scorsone's Amelia, Kim Raver's Teddy, and Stefania Spampinato's Carina. Photos also show Chandra Wilson's Bailey and Jake Borelli's Levi making an appearance, meaning that any one of their lives could be on the line given previous reports from TVLine. In mid-April, the outlet, citing sources, reported that “was set to feature "a cataclysmic event that would have likely claimed the life of a major character." That rumor was confirmed by sources, with one source even stating that the event would be an explosion. The sources did not, however, reveal which character would potentially be getting the ax.

Fans, however, shouldn't be expecting the episode to be too spoiler-heavy. Speaking with the outlet shortly after those reports surfaced, showrunner Krista Vernoff confirmed that fans would be treated to some clues, though some Grey's content was edited out of Station 19.

"Ironically, when fans watch Episode 15 and 16 of Station 19, they will probably have a feeling of some of what we had planned for [the original Grey's finale]," Vernoff said in part. "This is the strangest thing any of us have ever experienced in our lifetimes. And, creatively, it is presenting unique challenges, for sure."

New episodes of Station 19 air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. The season finale is scheduled to air on Thursday, May 14. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest information.