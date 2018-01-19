‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans React to Episode’s Shocking Ending

“What did you do?”

Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) says those words to Alex (Justin Chambers) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) in the final seconds of Thursday’s winter premiere of Grey’s Anatomy, after seeing Paul Stadler (Matthew Morrison) being treated in the hospital emergency room with a head injury.

In the winter premiere, Wilson came face-to-face with Stadler, her abusive ex-husband for the first time in many years. She also met and tried to help Stadler’s new fiancee Jenny (Bethany Joy Lenz), who came with him to the hospital as Stadler tried to get Wilson to sign divorce papers.

All signs point to Alex and Jo having something to do with Paul’s injury but, knowing the twists and turns in Grey’s, viewers will have to wait until next Thursday to find out what happened.

Fans reacted to the cliffhanger on social media.

WTF Alex and Jo!!!!!! #GreysAnatomy — Author Porsha Deun (@porshadeun) January 19, 2018

I BET ON ANYTHING IT WAS JENNY. #GreysAnatomy — Psych Y. R. Mind (@ABC123TLC) January 19, 2018

Great job by #GreysAnatomy to show domestic abuse and how it affects not just the victim, but those around them. BTW Jo is a Warrior Queen @camilluddington @shondarhimes #TGIT pic.twitter.com/tfhkGOpTNp — Madison Savannah 🤙 (@madaboutjp) January 19, 2018

Paul got hit by a car… it had to be done 🤷🏾‍♀️ Thank you Shonda #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/TesUkslEE9 — Cierra 👑 (@cierra_xo27) January 19, 2018