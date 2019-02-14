‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Welcomes ‘Lord of the Rings’ Star Billy Boyd in New Photos

Grey’s Anatomy will have a very special visitor during Thursday’s all new episode.

Aside from the already announced debut of Jennifer Grey’s new character, Carol Dickinson, during “I Walk the Line,” the episode will feature a special visit from Lord of the Rings star Billy Boyd.

Ahead of the special episode, ABC released new photos from the upcoming hour revealing what will bring the actor to Grey Sloan Memorial. Take a look at the new photos from Thursday night’s all new episode.

‘I Walk the Line’

Thursday’s episode will see the E.R. get flooded with new patients after gunfire goes off at a parade. The emergency situation will bring Boyd’s Seamus into the hospital, as well as the rest of his band, who possibly were involved in the parade.

The episode will not shy away from the personal drama, as the official synopsis promises a “blast from the past” will throw a curveball at Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) will have to deal with some serious news about Betty.

Local Casting

Along with Boyd’s character, Grey’s Anatomy cast the Los Angeles Scottish Pipe Band to appear on the special hour.

While the band will probably play background to the storyline surrounding Seamus, hopefully Grey’s will grace us with a performance from the award-winning pipe band in the ambulance bay.

Find out more about the LA Scots Pipe Band here.

Meeting Pippin

Given the concerned look on his face, and the blood on his shirt, Seamus seems to be distressed with a loved one getting hurt during the chaos of the parade.

Lord of the Rings fans will remember Boyd as one of the stars of the beloved trilogy, playing the role of Peregrin “Pippin” Took. The character played a prominent role in all three movies in the saga, and played a part in saving Middle Earth.

Beyond the Shire

Since his Lord of the Rings role, Boyd has appeared in multiple projects on both television and film. Some of his film roles include on films like Dorothy and the Witches of Oz, Space Milkshake and The Flying Scotsman.

The actor also most recently played a role in the latest season of Outlander and has done voice work on Sofia the First and The Simpsons.

Tension with Owen

It seems that Owen will still be taking command of Seamus’ loved one’s case, despite him recently giving his position of head of trauma surgery to his baby mama Teddy Altman (Kim Raver).

We don’t know much about the new character, but it seems he might be disagreeing with Owen’s course of treatment given the tense look on his face as he talks to the doctor in this new image.

Prep for Tears

Could Grey’s Anatomy have us crying tears with a father-son story? We don’t want to make too many assumptions, but this touching photo of Seamus sharing a sweet moment with the patient has us thinking we will need some Kleenex.

Will Seamus’ loved one survive his injuries? We are ready to find out tonight.

What are They Looking At?

The Pipe Band might be bringing some chaos to the E.R., as this photo of the Grey Sloan male doctors has them looking particularly annoyed for some reason.

Could Alex (Justin Chambers), Owen, Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) be reacting to the band’s performance, or is something really gross about to happen in the emergency room.

Losing Leo?

Patient of the week speculation aside, we know the new episode will bring Betty/Britney’s (Peyton Kennedy) real family to the hospital for the first time.

Last week, Betty revealed she had been lying about her identity for months and that her real parents were not aware that she had had baby Leo — whom Owen is fostering. With the arrival of Carol and her husband, could Owen be getting ready to say goodbye to his son? Tune in tonight to find out what will happen next.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.