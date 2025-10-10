‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Ups Trevor Jackson to Series Regular, Adds 2 to Recurring Cast for Season 22

Grey’s Anatomy is going big for Season 22.

Deadline reports that Trevor Jackson has been promoted to series regular, and the series is bringing on two new recurring stars.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jackson first appeared in the last two episodes of Season 21 as Wes Bryant, a handsome, intelligent, but arrogant man who is new to Seattle and is a new medical intern at Grey Sloane. When Jackson was announced to join the cast in April, it was revealed that he had the option to be upped to series regular for Season 22. So, news of his promotion is not so surprising. And he’s not the only new one in the cast.

Jade Pettyjohn

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Jade Pettyjohn has been cast as new medical intern Dani in a recurring role. She is overeager “yet terrified with a good sense of humor,” and she’s “hoping to make her first day at the hospital one she will remember.”

Pettyjohn is best known for her roles as Summer on Nickelodeon’s School of Rock, Lexie Richardson on the Hulu miniseries Little Fires Everywhere, and Grace Sullivan on ABC’s Big Sky. Additional credits include Trial by Fire, An American Girl: McKenna Shoots for the Stars, Revolution, The Last Ship, Henry Danger, The Righteous Gemstones, Fire Country, and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, among others.

Anita Kalathara

(Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Also joining the recurring cast will be Anita Kalathara, who is playing Kavita, a “brilliant and attractive female plastic surgeon who is professional and straight to the point.” She can be seen in Paper Flowers, Quantum Leap, TrollsTopia, Doom Patrol, Bombshell, Boris and the Bomb, Trafficked, Lady Bird, MacGyver, and NCIS, to name a few.

The additions come ahead of the Season 22 premiere on Thursday, which will show the aftermath of the explosion at Grey Sloan in the Season 21 finale. There is no telling what will happen, who will survive, and who will die, but fans should brace themselves because Grey’s Anatomy is known to bring the tragedy.

Grey’s Anatomy’s new season premieres on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, immediately following the series premiere of 9-1-1 spinoff, 9-1-1: Nashville. All 21 seasons are streaming on Hulu, where new episodes will be made available the day after they air. Grey Sloan may be going through another crisis, but there are certainly enough doctors on deck to handle it.