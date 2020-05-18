'Grey's Anatomy' Boss Explains How Teddy Scene Made It Into 'Station 19' Finale

✖

Ever since it was announced that Grey's Anatomy would be ending several episodes early, there were lingering questions over what storylines would go unresolved. While "Put on a Happy Face" ended up being a satisfying placeholder, Grey's showrunner Krista Vernoff spoke to TVLine on Monday to talk about one particular scene with Teddy (Kim Raver) in the Season 3 finale of the Grey's spinoff, Station 19.

The scene in question had Maya (Danielle Savre) begging Carina (Stefania Spampinato) to forgive her after cheating with Jack (Grey Damon). As Teddy was there encouraging Carina to forgive Maya, viewers were quick to remember that Grey's abruptly ended with Teddy's own fiance, Owen (Kevin McKidd) learning she had cheated on him. While this could mean that Teddy had been forgiven, Vernoff explained that she left the scene in because of its ambiguity. "What I liked about that scene, and the reason I allowed Teddy to remain a part of it, was that I felt like you couldn't tell whether she had been forgiven or not," Vernoff said.

"You could tell that she cared deeply about the subject, but you didn't know what had happened in her own life since Episode 21 of Grey's," Vernoff added. Meaning she's not offering up a definitive answer as to what became of Teddy and Owen's relationship right now. However, she has spoken about her plans to incorporate those unused storylines into the next season ABC's long-running medical drama, whenever it ends up being safe to resume production.

Given Grey's shortened season, the Station 19 finale was originally going to be a more traditional crossover episode, which was rumored to kill off at least one major character. While the crossover didn't happen as initially planned, it still featured a number of Grey's guest stars, including Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Levias (Jake Borelli) as well as Teddy and Carina.

Though it was also light on the casualties, but it did manage to reveal one shocking twist at the end, which was that Andy's mother was still alive. Speaking with Deadline last week, Vernoff called it Andy's "reckoning." She also promised that all the questions that Andy will have about this jaw-dropping revelation, including why she was lied to about it her entire life, is "going to be a big deal in Season 4."