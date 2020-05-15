'Station 19' Reveals Andy's Mom Is Alive in Season Finale, and Fans Are Shook
The Season 3 finale of Station 19 aired Thursday night, and while it managed to fill in some gaps with Grey's Anatomy's truncated Season 16, there was a big, surprise revelation that fans couldn't stop talking about. Warning: spoilers for Station 19's latest episode, "Louder Than a Bomb," to follow.
The big reveal involved Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz), who had suspicions about her mother's death. It turned out that she was right, and after looking to her aunt for answers, the closing moments revealed that her mother was, in fact, alive. In an interview with Deadline, showrunner Krista Vernoff spoke about the shocking twist. As well as how it plays into Andy's "reckoning."
"She's having a period in her life where it all comes tumbling down, and delusions fall away, and the stories she was told as a child turn out to not be true, and the big question is, what is true? Why did her dad lie to her about this? Why did her mom participate in this lie? What has happened? I think that's going to be a big deal in Season 4."
Unfortunately, due to widespread production shutdowns to help slow the spread of coronavirus, it's unclear when ABC's drama will return for Season 4. In the meantime, fans flocked to Twitter to process their reactions.
