‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kelly McCreary Reveals Surprise Casting for Upcoming Episode

Grey’s Anatomy is hosting a real-life family reunion in an upcoming episode. The ABC medical drama is set to welcome members of Richard Webber’s (James Pickens Jr.) family fans have not met before, and one of the actresses taking on the new roles has a real-life connection to one of the show’s biggest stars.

Kelly McCreary, who plays Maggie Pierce on the show, took to Instagram Thursday afternoon to share her sister, Crystal McCreary, will guest star on the Nov. 7 episode in the role of Richard’s niece Sabrina.

“Ok so here’s a secret I’ve been sitting on that I am BEYOND excited to share… Many of you may know my sister [Crystal McCreary] as a woman of many gifts and talents — a writer, a speaker, an educator, and a leader in the wellness and mindfulness community — but you probably didn’t know that she is also an actor!” Kelly wrote on the caption of a behind-the-scenes photo with her sister.

“Crystal and I have walked our artistic paths separately for a long time, and we finally had an opportunity to work and play together for the very first time on an upcoming episode of [Grey’s Anatomy]!!” she continued. “And for those of you who mistook me for her in the throwback family photo I posted last week, you’ll get a particular kick out of the role she plays — Maggie’s cousin and Richard Webber’s niece, Sabrina!”

“Episode 1607, ‘Papa Don’t Preach,’ is so incredibly special to me, and it was a dream come true for both me and Crystal. It will air on Thursday, November 7, so stay tuned to this space for lots of #BTS sister love and fun as the date approaches!!!” she ended her caption, teasing more posts on social media coming.

PEOPLE writes Crystal is known as a yoga teacher, leading Yoga Alliance certified trainings. She is known for facilitating workshops and speaking around the world about the impact of yoga and mindfulness on the health and wellbeing of children, teenagers and adults.

Fans will have to wait some time for the special episode, as the series will stage a Halloween hour for the holiday next week. The episode will find Alex (Justin Chambers) finding weird bones in a Pac North construction area, and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) navigating her short time in jail.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.