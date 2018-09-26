‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Giacomo Gianniotti Dishes on Meredith and DeLuca’s Romance

Actor Giacomo Gianniotti is revealing all on whether or not Andrew DeLuca is Meredith Grey’s newest love interest in season 15 of Grey’s Anatomy.

When fans last saw that Gianniotti’s Grey’s character DeLuca in the season 14 finale, his drunken advances were being rebuked by leading lady Meredith Grey, though a scene of them together between the sheets in the first trailer for season 15 seemed to tease that something more would occur between the two.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor opened up about whether or not his character will be Meredith’s promised love interest.

“OK, well…I would say that when you’re sitting on your couch, you will have all your questions answered,” Gianniotti promised. “The premiere is incredible. We’re packing so much storytelling in it. We’re catching up the fans to what’s happened. We’re coming right back the day after [Jo and Alex’s] wedding, so it’s just going to be an exciting season. We’ve got a lot of amazing guest actors coming on this season, new cast members [Chris Carmack and Alex Landi] joining us. We really are stacking the cast to make an incredible season for the fans.”

Although the season premiere will be packed with action and drama, Gianniotti said the kiss and scene from the trailer, which some have suggested may simply be a dream, will be addressed relatively quickly.

“Last season in the finale, they shared this drunken kiss. We didn’t know what it meant but there was something there. Meredith kind of pushed it off and it’s something we’ve been revisiting in this season,” he said. “Definitely in the premiere you’re going to see it right out of the gate, which is basically what you saw in the trailer but it’s going to be a little longer, a little bit more detailed. I think we’re going to see something blossoming between them: A friendship? A friendship that could be more? At the moment, we don’t know. We’re only on the sixth episode. We are definitely building some romance, but to what degree, I don’t know.”

Should the scene of Meredith and DeLuca be more than a dream, Gianniotti has not yet considered a nickname for his character in line with McDreamy and McSteamy.

“I don’t know!” Gianniotti said. “I’ll leave that up to the internet universe and I’ll let you guys deal with that. I don’t think I can dub myself.”

Grey’s Anatomy returns with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.