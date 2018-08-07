‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Chandra Wilson Returns to ‘General Hospital’

Grey’s Anatomy star Chandra Wilson is headed to a different hospital on ABC.

The actress — who plays Dr. Miranda Bailey on the long-running ABC medical drama — will return to General Hospital for another guest appearance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Entertainment Weekly, Wilson taped her appearance on the daytime soap opera Monday as Dr. Linda Massey, a therapist who will counsel Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson), Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) and Curtis (Donna Turner).

Wilson first showed up in Port Charles back in 2014, when she played a patient named Tina Estrada.

The Grey’s star is not the only high-profile return to General Hospital, as Genie Francis is set to return to the series full-time after being given a recurring status.

Francis is set to being filming her episodes in September, continuing her role as Laura Spencer.

“I’m headed to Maine for the next month and then, after that, I’m back at General Hospital,” Francis told TV Insider. “I’m looking forward to coming home and I am really excited about this new invigorating storyline they have for Laura — I look forward to the next chapter of this prolific and historic character.”

Executive producer Frank Valentini added, “I’m really excited for Genie to be rejoining the cast and we have an amazing story for her.”

On Tuesday, Francis confirmed the news in a tweet, writing, “Laura is back. Starting another new chapter in my @GeneralHospital journey. Thank you to all my fans!”

Laura is back. Starting another new chapter in my @GeneralHospital journey. 🤗 Thank you to all my fans! ❤️ #GH pic.twitter.com/bNzbbnH3DD — Genie Francis (@GenieFrancis) August 1, 2018

Earlier in the year, the show declined to extend the actress’ contract for another year but left the possibility open for her return. Her character traveled to Europe to take care of a grandson who had broken his legs in a skiing accident, and the response from fans prompted Francis to tweet a defense of Valentini.

As for Wilson, her Grey’s character will surely go through some changes when the ABC drama returns for its 15th season. During the season 14 finale, Miranda Bailey made the decision to temporarily step down as Chief of Surgery of Grey Sloan Memorial to pursue her love of surgery, travel and “live her life” after a heart attack almost ended her life.

Though Bailey will likely still roam the halls of the hospital as she did not quit being a surgeon, she offered Teddy Altman (returning series regular Kim Raver) the temporary position — though she might have to make other plans after Teddy gives birth to her baby.

No release date for Wilson’s episode of General Hospital has been announced so far.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC. Grey’s Anatomy will return for its 15th season with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.