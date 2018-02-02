ABC Releases Full Trailer for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff ‘Station 19’

Station 19 is shaping up to be a wild and fiery ride.

During Thursday’s all-new episode of Grey’s Anatomy, viewers got a sneak peek of the upcoming firefighter drama set “just three blocks away” from Grey Sloan Memorial.

“I chose to stop being a surgeon. You know I used to open people up?” Ben Warren (Jason George), who will be leaving his job as a surgeon to joining the firehouse, says to the crew as they have dinner in the 2-minute promo.

“It takes guts to cut somebody open,” says Captain Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval). “My daughter’s got guts, she doesn’t need anyone.”

The promo cuts to firefighters Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Jack Gibson (Grey Damon) having a steamy hookup at the firehouse.

The crew then goes into a building on an assignment when the captain collapses, with no time to walk out of the building before it explodes, the team must jump out a window to save themselves. The crew then takes the captain to Grey Sloan, where Meredith Grey herself (Ellen Pompeo) has a heart-to-heart with Andy to reassure the doctors will do everything to help.

The captain then announces he needs to step down effectively immediately, which means Andy has to step up to lead the firehouse.

Love triangles, cute puppies and action, Station 19 will have it all.

Viewers were given an early look at the series Thursday morning when a teaser trailer hit Twitter.

The cast for the upcoming firehouse drama also includes Danielle Savre (Too Close To Home), Okieriete Onaodowan (Broadway’s Hamilton) and Barrett Doss (Marvel’s Iron Fist), Alberto Frezza (Dead of Summer).

Showrunner Stacy McKee, an executive producer on Grey’s, told Entertainment Weekly that the new show is different from the long-running medical drama because the heroes are also putting their own lives at risk.

“The very nature of their jobs will put these characters out into the streets, on location, immersed in their patients’ lives in a way that’s a lot more visceral and a little bit more messy,” McKee explained to the magazine. “It isn’t the perfectly draped body in an [Operating Room]. They’re responding to a patient on-sight, the scene of an accident, their homes, it’s just a different energy. There’s no safety net there.”

The 10-episode drama will launch with a two-hour series premiere on Thursday, March 22 at 9 p.m. ET before jumping to its normal timeslot following Grey’s Anatomy each week.