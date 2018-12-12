‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Sets Spring Premiere Date on ABC

ABC announced when Grey’s Anatomy will return with new episodes in 2019 after a long winter break.

The long-running ABC medical drama will resolve the cliffhanger-heavy season 15 fall finale with a new episode on Thursday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

The spring schedule will include a temporary end to the network’s TGIT (Thank God It’s Thursday) programming night, as new episodes of ABC series A Million Little Things will be taking over Station 19‘s post Grey’s timeslot for the remainder of its first season run.

Jan. 17 will also mark the return of ABC Shonda Rhimes-produced drama How to Get Away With Murder at 10 p.m. ET.

Grey’s Anatomy‘s firefighter spinoff Station 19 will return for the second half of Season 2 on March 7, returning to its 9 p.m. timeslot, followed by the Season 2 premiere of Shondaland drama, For The People at 10 p.m. That date will mark the return of the TGIT lineup.

The Grey’s Anatomy fall finale left the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial in a series of uncomfortable and unfortunate situations. The biggest bombshell came from Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) finally revealing to Owen (Kevin McKidd) that she is pregnant with his child.

The cardio surgeon decided to reveal the big secret in the middle of a surgery, meaning they did not have much time to discuss it. The doctors then met in the elevator and as Owen was about to confront her about it, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) got on with news that she had decided to officially become Betty’s foster mom.

To make matters worse, a big blackout affected the hospital as a consequence of the big windstorm leaving the three of them stuck on the elevator, forced to discuss the elephant in the room when the series returns.

On another elevator, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) were left stuck together after he confessed that he was interested in pursuing a romantic relationship with her. Preoccupied with the news of Catherine Avery’s (Debbie Allen) cancer diagnosis and having to operate on her matchmaker patient, Meredith told DeLuca she needed time to think, though things might change while they are stuck in the elevator.

Elsewhere, Schmidt (Jake Borelli) and Nico Kim (Alex Landis) had their first hookup while trapped in an ambulance during the windstorm. Also, Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) decided to put their problems aside and she revealed to Jackson the news of his mother, Catherine’s, cancer.

Are you ready for what comes next? Grey’s Anatomy returns Thursday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.