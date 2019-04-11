‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Sets Date for Next ‘Station 19’ Crossover Event

Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 will join forces one more time this season.

The ABC medical drama and its firefighter-focused spinoff will team up in a new crossover event on Thursday, May 2, which will see the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial treating one of the Station 19 firefighters for life-threatening injuries.

The special night will start with “What I Did For Love.” The official description for the Grey’s Anatomy teases Maggie (Kelly McCreary) will help save one of the firefighters as Jo (Camilla Luddington) learns a hard lesson.

The episode also teases Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) will make a call that could hurt her career.

On Station 19, “Always Ready” finds the firefighter team “on high alert as one of their beloved team members ends up at the hospital after a deadly coffee beanery fire, “leaving the future uncertain in the face of a life-threatening situation.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Lesley Goldberg, the crossover will see Station 19’s Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Boris Kodjoe and Brett Tucker visit Grey Sloan Memorial. Meanwhile, Kelly McCreary and Jake Borelli will migrate to the firefighter drama from the flagship series.

Per ABC: #GreysAnatomy and spinoff #Station19 will crossover May 2. Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason George, Boris Kodjoe and Brett Tucker head to #Greys, while Kelly McCreary and Jake Borelli head to #Station19. #MaySweeps — Lesley Goldberg (@Snoodit) April 10, 2019

Ortiz previously teased the upcoming episodes in an interview with HollywoodLife, saying it will have major consequences for Station 19.

“You can definitely expect a major crossover with Grey’s and Station 19 so much so that all the characters on Station 19 will be affected,” Ortiz said recently. “It will be intense. It will be life-threatening. It will be juicy. It will be full of drama and you’re not going to want to miss it. You will see something major happen to a major character. Period.”

The crossover also comes as Station 19 star Danielle Savre previously hinted “dark” episodes ahead.

“We as actors really had to team up and be there for each other because there was a lot of days when we basically did two episodes back to back where it was very dark,” Savre told PopCulture.com.

“It’s not just gonna be fire and intensity and fun, it’s gonna be a lot of dark stuff coming up for at least two episodes… It affected us on the show so I think it’s gonna affect the audience,” she added.

Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 previously crossed over in October, which saw the firefighters trying to rescue a runaway boy after falling down a storm drain.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Station 19 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.