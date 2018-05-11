‘Grey’s Anatomy’: See Sarah Drew’s Behind-the-Scenes Snaps From Big April Episode

Still recovering from April’s near-death experience on Grey’s Anatomy?

Actress Sarah Drew, who is set to exit the longrunning ABC medical drama after next week’s finale, took to Instagram after the West Coast airing of “Cold As Ice” to pay tribute to her co-workers and friends after April’s last big episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the actress is still set to appear in the season 14 finale, which will show Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex’s (Justin Chambers) wedding, May 10’s episode was Drew’s last in the hospital, marking the end of an era for the character.

‘Cold as Ice’

During Thursday’s episode, April Kepner (Sarah Drew) found herself on the edge of death after getting into a car accident with ex fiancé and current boyfriend Matthew Taylor (Justin Bruening). With a cold front brewing in Seattle, April accidentally slips and falls, which leads to her body freezing.

The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial work to warm up their friend’s body and successfully revive her before it’s too late. The touching episode served as a proper goodbye for the trauma surgeon, while also setting up a possible happy ending to her story after fans feared she would be killed off the show.

Scroll through to see photos from the set, along with Drew’s touching messages to her co-stars.

Another April

“So. This was a first for me. I had to have a life cast done so they could make a fake ‘me’ so they could do really violent compressions on ‘me’ without hurting me. Here are some photos of the process. It was pretty claustrophobic but the end result was SO cool!”

The Ambulance Scene

Drew shared images of her and her “twin” while filming the ambulance bay scenes of the episode.

Tribute to Jesse Williams

“First of all, Jesse knocked this scene completely out of the park,” Drew captioned the photo. “His performance destroyed me. Wow. Secondly, For me, this photo speaks volumes about our partnership. Jesse and I had some very trying stories to tell over the years and there were many moments when we really needed to lean on each other to get through them. And we did.

“To name a few: Samuel’s death, signing divorce papers, when Harriet was cut out of me (Jesse was on set to do the off camera phone call), when April tells Jackson she needs to move out because it’s just too hard.

“The scene right here where Jackson prays over April was one of those moments. It was agonizing for me, because I wanted so badly to reach out and offer him support in the scene- to let him lean on me — cuz that’s what we do for each other- but I had to just lie there unconscious letting him do his beautiful work alone. So, after he finished his coverage, I reached out to hug him and our makeup artist @loveeani caught it on film.

“Our partnership on this show has been so sweet, so collaborative, so challenging (in the absolute BEST way). We got to tell stories that really matter, that have reached out and provided a safe space for people to love, laugh, mourn and grow.

“I will be forever grateful to my co-captain for the 9 years of friendship and for the opportunity to tell such beautiful stories together.



“Thank you, Jesse ❤️❤️❤️.”

Impromptu Cast Photo

“Here are some of my favorite people on the planet. While shooting this scene my heart was so full of joy and sadness at the same time that it was almost unbearable. As I was looking up at all of these beautiful faces, smiling down at me with so much love, happy to see April alive and well, I was overcome with sadness about the reality of not being with all of these people in the same place in the same way ever again. But, I was ALSO overcome with the joy of having had the opportunity in my life to know such gorgeous people whom I have loved, who have loved me so well for 9 years. During a break in the scene, I felt the tears coming and I looked over and made eye contact with Caterina and Chandra and they whisked me away and let me feel my feelings all over them.

“It was such a sweet moment of friendship.

“What I keep experiencing since the moment I was let go, is the tremendous joy that is present in the midst of my sorrow. It felt horrible to be asked to leave my family of 9 years, and I have experienced real, deep grief over it, BUT I have ALSO been so buoyed up by my cast, my crew, the fans, and my family in such extraordinary ways, that I wouldn’t trade any moment of it for the world. I keep describing my experience over the last two months as being “love-bombed” because between the conversations, the hugs, the letters, the tweets, the plane(!), that’s truly what I’ve felt. Love-bombed. In the wake of being let go, I’ve been overwhelmed with gratitude, and I’ve felt profoundly loved. I am so humbled and so thankful.”

Hugging Bailey

“While we were in the middle of shooting this scene, just before my coverage, it occurred to me that this was April and Bailey’s final scene together. When I realized it, I had to sing happy songs to myself to keep from losing it while the camera was on me. As soon as we finished the scene, I unplugged myself from all of the wires as fast as I could and ran into Chandra’s arms, and Kelly captured this moment between the two of us.

“Chandra has been a true friend and mentor to me, as an actor, a director and a human. I admire her strength of character and her determination to choose joy in any and all circumstances. I want to be like her when I grow up ☺️☺️ On my last day shooting, she gave me a goodbye letter that she had written from Bailey to April. It was the most incredible gift I never knew I needed. It helped me gain perspective, reminded me of my worth, and brought everything full circle for me.

“I love my Chandra.”

Thanking the Writer

“This is Bill Harper. He wrote this beautiful episode. I was so moved when I read it. I was SO grateful that he wrote such a gorgeous tribute to April. It captures who she is and what she means to the people in her life, and I felt like she was profoundly loved through it. Thank you Bill.”

Her final scene at the hospital

“This was taken just moments after my final scene on the Grey’s Anatomy stages. I love these two very much (Chandra Wilson and Jessica Capshaw).”

A Selfie by the Trailers

“Magic hour by the trailers… There were so many “lasts” during this episode. This was my last episode shooting on the Grey’s Anatomy stages. So many conversations have happened by these trailers in the past 9 years. It was sweet to finish out my night with these two beautiful souls (Jessica Capshaw and Caterina Scorsone).”

An ode to Japril

@ijessewilliams ☺️☺️☺️ A post shared by Sarah Drew (@thesarahdrew) on May 10, 2018 at 9:14pm PDT

Drew finished her walk down memory lane with to selfies with co-star Jessie Williams, whom she shared the great romance of April Kepner and Jackson Avery throughout most of her tenure on the series.

Drew’s and Jessica Capshaw’s final appearance will take place during the Grey’s Anatomy season finale on May 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.