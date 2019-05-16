‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season Finale Photos Tease Major Drama in the Fog

Grey’s Anatomy dropped a few megabombs on its characters ahead of the season finale, and with the fog invading Seattle to put even more obstacles their way, who knows what will happen.

The Season of Love has given a lighter and comedic touch to the long running ABC medical drama, but the setup to the final hour of the season seems to indicate tragedy will strike at Grey Sloan Memorial – maybe in ways more complicated than death.

Take a look at new photos from the Season 15 finale, titled “Jump into the Fog,” of Grey’s Anatomy.

Stuck in the Chamber

Last week’s episode ended with a major cliffhanger after Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) told Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) as she was stuck in the hyperbaric chamber that he was taking the fall for the insurance fraud she had committed with a young child seeking asylum, and leaving with the police as Meredith begged him not to do it.

With the doctor looked in the chamber unable to escape so as to not risk the life of a young child, she will likely be powerless to stop her boyfriend from ruining his life for her.

Will Meredith get out in time to make things right? And if she does, will she go to prison instead?

Fog Trouble?

Viewers saw Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Jackson (Jesse Williams) attempting to pack up from their camping trip in order to help out with young Gus’ case, but the fog stopped them from leaving their location.

The trip served as a way for them to figure out if they could coexist and move in together, and given the looks on their faces in this moment, it seems like the answer to those questions might not be a positive one.

Spilling the Beans

Just minutes before the big possible prison twist, Meredith was about to tell her best friend Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) the truth behind his wife Jo’s (Camilla Luddington) recent depression.

Meredith spoke with Jo in last week’s episode and helped her see the good she has brought into the world, after the doctor fell into a deep mental health spiral after finding out earlier this season that she was the product of rape. How will Alex take the news? Will he be able to save his young patient?

Helping Out

Richard (James Pickens Jr.) was one of the few people who knew about Meredith’s criminal, but justified, actions. After he sees Andrew in handcuffs he will likely do whatever he can to help set things right. But will he help Meredith turn herself in to the police?

The veteran doctor has also had a big season as he struggled with his sobriety and even found himself behind bars, so this episode should bring his storyline full circle in a big way.

Standing Strong

Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) has been through a lot in Season 15. From dealing with her husband’s issues, building up her foundation from the ashes of the Harper Avery scandal and living with spinal cancer, the surgeon has proven how strung she really is.

Facing the possibility of helping to send Meredith or Andrew to prison might be another big challenge for Catherine, we will have to see how the situation plays out.

Saving Gus?

It seems that Meredith and Alex will be coming out of the hyperbaric chamber during the episode. Does this mean they saved little Gus? The young patient’s only chance at surviving was an agoraphobic blood donor who got caught in a car crash in the fog along with the Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Levi (Jake Borelli).

Maybe this means the trio made it back to the hospital safely in time to save the child. But will they be able to get DeLuca out of trouble?

Did they Make it?

Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link (Chris Carmack) were last together after he gave her an ultimatum: Either take their new relationship seriously or call it a day. Amelia then found herself in trouble when she was babysitting Leo and got a visit from Teddy (Kim Raver), ready to confess her love for Owen.

After the pregnant trauma surgeon went into labor, Amelia and Teddy also found themselves stuck in traffic from the fog. Will they make it time to the hospital so Teddy doesn’t give birth in her baby daddy’s ex-wife’s car? We are stressed.

Drama Ensues

With the birth of Teddy and Owen’s baby, and both parents potentially at risk, there are a lot of questions that need to be addressed in this season finale.

Will they survive? Will Maggie and Jackson make it out of the woods? Will someone go to prison?

The Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 finale airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The show has already been renewed for seasons 16 and 17.