‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans React to Twist-Filled Impromptu Season 16 Finale

It was a race against the clock to save Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens, Jr.) on Thursday night’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy. It was also the defacto Season 16 finale for the medical drama, as the show was one of the dozens that temporarily shut down production as a result of coronavirus. While the season obviously didn’t go as originally planned, showrunner Krista Vernoff had promised it would serve as a “satisfying” finale. Just a heads up: mild spoilers for the latest episode of Grey’s Anatomy, “Put on a Happy Face,” below.

The episode itself was largely split between the surgery for Dr. Webber, who many fans assumed may be a goner given what’s become of his character over the past few episodes. In recent weeks, Dr. Webber’s been prone to hallucinations, showed signs of dementia and eventually collapsed while delivering a speech to a group of renowned medical professionals. Despite the team of experts at Grey Sloan Memorial, no one could come to a consensus about what was causing his downfall. Until DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) figured out it was cobalt poisoning.

Along with Dr. Webber’s harrowing ordeal, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) finally gave birth to her son, although the cobalt poisoning ended up taking Link (Chris Carmack) out of the delivery room and into the operating room. Not to mention a surprise twist involving Owen (Kevin McKidd) and an accidental voicemail. While it wasn’t the finale Vernoff and company were intending, it definitely caused a reaction among fans.

Grey’s Anatomy first announced it was temporarily shutting down production on March 12 in a memo that was sent out to the cast and crew.

“Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey’s Anatomy effective immediately,” read the memo to the show’s cast and crew. “We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves.”

On March 27, the show announced it would not resume production on Season 16. “Put on a Happy Face” was the last episode that was completed, so the schedule had to be adjusted accordingly.

During the shutdown, Grey’s Anatomy has joined a handful of other medical dramas that are donating their currently-unused props to medical personnel amid widespread shortages.

“We were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks, which we donated to our local fire station,” Vernoff told Vulture. She added that they were “overwhelmed with gratitude for our health-care workers during this incredibly difficult time. In addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home.”

While it’s unclear when Grey’s Anatomy will return, you can stream all 16 seasons on Hulu in the meantime.