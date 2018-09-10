‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Season 15 Trailer Shows Meredith in Bed With DeLuca

The Grey’s Anatomy season 15 trailer dropped Monday and it is a jaw-dropper. Meredith Grey might be heading to bed with an unexpected partner.

During the season 14 finale, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) refused drunken advances from DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), but it looks like he cannot get out of Meredith’s head. In the new teaser, we find Meredith having sex with DeLuca!

Of course, there is one caveat: it could just be a dream. The shot comes after DeLuca walks up to Meredith in an operating room. We then see flashes of the two kissing in bed. Then, the trailer cuts back to Meredith, who appears to be thinking about DeLuca as he walks away.

As TVLine notes, the teaser also gives fans the first look at two new male doctors, played by Chris Carmack (Nashville) and newcomer Alex Landi. Teddy (Kim Raver) tells Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) she is 11 weeks pregnant. Landi’s character will be the first openly gay male surgeon on the show.

Meanwhile, Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff has teased a “season of love” for Meredith. Whoever she dates next will be her first relationship since Patrick Dempsey’s Derek Shepherd died, aside from a short relationship with Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson).

“Yes, [Mer]’s a single mom, and that complicates a dating life. And yes, she’s a surgical marvel with new, game-changing medical ideas she’ll be pursuing,” Vernoff told TVLine in August. “But she also hasn’t dated at all since [Martin Henderson’s] Nathan Riggs left [in season 14]. And the one-two punch of meeting [Scott Speedman’s] Nick Marsh awoke a desire in her that she can’t put back to sleep.”

Vernoff said Meredith will find love, so the central mystery will be “whom will she find love” with.

ABC chief Channing Dungey also told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour that Meredith’s search for love will be just one part of Meredith’s evolution as a person.

“I’m not saying no. I think we’ll get there [eventually],” Dungey said. “I’m just saying that she’s on a trajectory that is very much about her evolution as a doctor and a parent. There’s been a lot of dating, and I think [Ellen’s] excited — we’re all excited — to explore some different aspects of the character.”

Jeff Perry is also returning as Meredith’s father for the first time since season 7.

The 15th season of Grey’s Anatomy kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC