‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds Former ‘Ally McBeal’ Star to Season 14 Cast

While Grey’s Anatomy might be losing a couple of its stars this season, it just landed one addition that TV fans are sure to be excited about.

According to E! News, Ally McBeal alum Greg Germann will have a guest starring role in the upcoming season of ABC’s popular medical drama.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Germann will be playing a character by the name of Tom Koracick, but not much else is known about his mysterious new character. What ABC has revealed, is that Germann will appear in an episode titled “Go Big or Go Home.”

There’s no word as to when that episode will air during the season, but it’s not one of the first two episodes.

Most TV fans will recognize Germann for his role as Richard Fish in Ally McBeal, where he starred in all 112 episodes over the course of five seasons. The actor has also enjoyed runs on celebrated shows like Once Upon a Time, Law & Order: SVU and NCIS.

Recently, audiences have seen Germann make the jump to streaming services, as he had a recurring role in Friends from College on Netflix.

Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC on Thursday, September 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: NBC