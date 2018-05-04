‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Reveals How Arizona Robbins Will Leave the Show

Arizona Robbins is moving to New York.

During the final moments of Thursday’s new episode of Grey’s Anatomy, viewers see Arizona calling her ex-wife Callie (Sara Ramirez) with news that prove how Jessica Capshaw’s character will be written off the series after the season 14 finale.

“So I was thinking, and I think that Sofia should move back to New York with you,” Arizona says. “And I think I need to move back with her.”

The decision doesn’t come as a surprise for viewers, as Arizona (Capshaw) has struggled with her daughter Sofia’s unhappiness for some time now. Her latest act of revelry, however, led her to make the radical decision.

In the episode’s opening minutes, Arizona arrives to the hospital with her daughter in hand revealing she was suspended from school after stealing money.

Arizona then helps a patient who is scared of being operated on, which helps her realize that she must do anything in her power to make sure her child is happy and thriving, and clearly living in Seattle is not doing it.

Sofia first moved in with Arizona at the beginning of season 14 and things were going smoothly, but as time went on the child became more and more depressed, missing her life in New York, as well as her other mom Callie.

News of Arizona Robbins’ departure comes as Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew — who plays April Kepner — are set to exit the series after the season 14 finale.

Capshaw has been on the show for 10 seasons, nine of them as a series regular, playing Dr. Arizona Robbins; Drew has been on Grey’s for nine seasons, eight of them as a series regular, playing Dr. April Kepner.

At the time, Capshaw commented on the exit news on social media.

“For the past 10 years I have had the rare privilege of not only playing Arizona Robbins, but also being madly in love with playing her.”

“Arizona Robbins is kind, intelligent, funny, insightful, bold, playful, fierce, and really good at her job. She was one of the first members of the LGBTQ community to be represented in a series regular role on Network Television. Her impact on the world is permanent and and forever. Forever,” Capshaw continued.

“I am sad to see her go, but I am consoled by the idea that she will continue to live on and on in all of our consciences and our imaginations,” she added.

Lastly, Capshaw included a message to series creator Shonda Rhimes, thanking her “with a heart full of love” for “the ride on this incredible roller coaster.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.