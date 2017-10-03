‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Producer Reveals Two Major Characters Won’t Be Returning This Season

The current season of Grey’s Anatomy has already brought back a couple of fan-favorite characters from earlier seasons, but don’t expect every former star you love to make their way back to Seattle.

Even though the producers would love to have characters like Cristina (Sandra Oh) and Callie (Sara Ramirez) back at some point, it’s unfortunately not gonna happen. At least not this season.

While speaking with TVLine, executive producer Krista Vernoff was asked about the potential returns of the two actresses. Ramirez has been gone since Season 12, while Oh hasn’t been around since Season 10, and fans have been hoping to see at least one of them back this season. Sadly, Vernoff shut the rumors down.

“I would give anything for a visit from Sandra Oh,” Vernoff admitted. “[Episode 300] would be a fine occasion for a visit but it’s not happening. So I don’t want people imagining or hoping it will and then being disappointed. Sandra may come back for the end [of the series] or something, but she’s not coming back this season.”

On the subject of Sara Ramirez, Vernoff had a very similar answer.

“There’s nobody who’s a bigger fan of hers than I am, she has moved on from the show. If she would come back, I would be thrilled to have her. But she’s got a very busy life in New York,” Vernoff added.

New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.