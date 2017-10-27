‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Parts Ways With Another Leading Man

Another doctor has officially left ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy.

The Hollywood Reporter writes on Thursday, Martin Henderson was written out of the drama, following a two-season-plus run as a series regular.

Henderson first joined the ABC medical drama as a regular in season 12, boarding the Ellen Pompeo series after leading man Patrick Dempsey was killed off.

The 43-year-old played Nathan Riggs, a doctor who had a history with Owen (Kevin McKidd) and ultimately became the love interest to Grey’s leading lady Meredith (Pompeo).

Shonda Rhimes tells THR that she is happy they gave his character a “happy ending worthy of his character.”

“As for Martin, this is not an ending for our relationship. He has been part of the Shondaland family since the pilot of Inside the Box and he will always be family. I can’t wait to find a new project to work with him on in the future,” Rhimes said.

The series has seen plenty of change for its 14th season. Last season, the series bid adieu to series regular Jerrika Hinton (Stephanie), while Jason George (Ben) looking to transition his character to the upcoming Grey’s firefighter spin-off later this season.