‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Midseason Premiere Date Announced

Grey’s Anatomy is already nearly halfway through its fourteenth season, but fans can rest easy knowing that the break between the first and second half of the season won’t be too long.

ABC has announced that its TGIT lineup will return on Thursday, Jan. 18, after Shonda Rhimes shows Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder finish up the first halves of their respective seasons on Nov. 16.

The winter finale of Grey’s will see the hospital compromised by a hacker who targets the computer system, causing monitors, phones, labs and patient files to go down.

“As technology fails them, Bailey attempts to keep the peace, but chaos erupts and the doctors are forced to get creative in their methods to treat the patients,” the episode’s description reads.

Grey’s airs at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Scandal at 9 p.m. ET and HTGAWM at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: ABC