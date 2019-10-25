‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Major Character Struggles in Jail in Halloween Episode Promo

Grey’s Anatomy is celebrating Halloween this year with jailtime, costumes and skeletons. The ABC medical drama is following up the last-minute twist of Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) being sent to jail after skipping her community service with a spooky new hour. The first promo for the upcoming episode gives fans a first look at Meredith behind bars, and it does not look like a walk in the park.

The clip begins with Meredith being jolted awake by her cellmate, played by Shameless alum Isidora Goreshter, with a ominous “Happy Halloween.”

The beloved doctor clearly has her three kids on her mind as she serves her sentence, trying to talk to a guard about her worries they might not have costumes for the special occasion.

The guard rudely jokes to Meredith in the video, saying she could go as a “sad mom” once she is released.

The drama is also hitting those out of lockup, as Alex (Justin Chambers) faces another hurdle in his attempts to bring new life to Pac North. The preview shows construction at the hospital stopping after workers found a mass grave under the ground.

Richard (James Pickens Jr.) is not surprised, and jokes about how the place has always seemed “haunted.”

The promo also gives fans a preview of Jo’s (Camilla Luddington) impressive corpse bride costume, as well as Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Teddy (Kim Raver) enjoying some Halloween candy.

Meredith ended up behind bars after she skipped her community service hours to do damage control at Grey Sloan Memorial after an article trashing the hospital was published, in which her thoughts were taken out of context.

Thursday’s new episode saw as Meredith was set to appear before a judge to hear the consequences of skipping the community service, but a medical emergency involving her daughter Zola stopped her from attending. While Meredith’s lawyer was able to excuse her absence with the judge, she told the beloved character she would have to make up the hours she missed behind bars.

Meredith’s legal trouble began in the Season 15 finale, when she was caught doing insurance fraud to secure a surgery for a young undocumented patient. The scandal led to Bailey firing her, Alex and Richard from the hospital. After she confessed to her crime, she was sentenced to hundreds of hours of community service.

Ready to see Meredith in jail? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.