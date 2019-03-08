‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Levi and Nico Struggle With Relationship Milestone

One of Grey’s Anatomy’s newest couples hit a big obstacle during the latest episode.

“Blood and Water” saw the doctors dealing with genetics and their families, as Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) faced telling his mother about his new boyfriend, Nico Kim (Alex Landi).

The beginning of the episode found the couple in an intimate moment in the on-call room, until Levi gets a call from his mom. While Nico’s first reaction was to say hi to the phone, Levi shushes him.

After he hangs up the phone, Nico seems upset by Levi’s actions and says that he would rather not tell his mother about the relationship while the two doctors are in bed together.

Despite the explanation, Nico walks away angry fearing that Levi is once again struggling with coming out.

After getting kicked out of an Ortho case, Levi goes to the ER and begins to treat a man, whose husband rudely asks for another physician after taking issue with the surgical intern’s age. The conversation is interrupted after the patient starts to crash and he throws up a strange item.

The item turns out to be a blood clot and the patient begins to crash. In surgery later, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) pokes fun at Schmitt for his young looks before they begin to wonder why he might have had two big blood clots in such a shot time span.

After diagnosing him with a genetic blood clotting disorder, the doctors share the news with his family and it leads to a question about genetics concerning the couple’s teenage daughter. Despite the couple agreeing never to find out which one of them was her biological dad, the patient’s husband asks for a genetic test to make sure they catch the disease on time.

The teen later says that she never cared who her biological father was because of them were her dads.

The case makes Levi re-examine his feelings and as the episode ended, he runs toward Nico and tells him that he loves him. He admits that he hasn’t come out to her because his mom is too overprotective so no matter what she will freak out.

“You are my first love,” Levi says. “I want to lock you in though my eyes before I see all the death traps through her.”

The couple then kiss before heading out of the hospital together.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.