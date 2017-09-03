‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Doctor Leah Murphy Reportedly Not Returning for Season 14

Grey’s Anatomy is losing a familiar face for the upcoming 14th season, which premieres in a few weeks.

TVLine reports that Tessa Ferrer, who plays doctor Leah Murphy, will not return for the next season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

ABC did not comment on the departure, but multiple sources confirm that Ferrer has not appeared on set so far this season, and the show has no current plans to bring her back into the Grey Sloan rotation.

Ferrer originally joined Grey’s Anatomy in season nine, but her character was written out in the finale of the following season when Richard fired her for her poor work ethic. The hospital rehired her in season 13.

Ferrer’s character’s departure may affect Arizona Robbins’ love life as it starts dwindling. Murphy was a love interest of Robbins (Jessica Capshaw), and so was Marika Dominczyk’s character Eliza Minnick, who is also not returning.

The ABC series will feature a number of new cast additions this season, including the return of veteran star Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman. Timeless actress Abigail Spencer will play the role of Owen’s presumed-dead sister Megan and Stefania Spampinato will star as Andrew’s sister Carina.

Grey’s Anatomy returns with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. CT.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @ThePompeoMethod