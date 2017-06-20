Kim Raver Returning To ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ In Season 14

While this summer has seen many actresses exit their TV series, Grey’s Anatomy is going to experience the opposite.

Kim Raver, who starred in Grey’s from seasons 6-8, will be returning to the medical drama in season 14 this fall.

According to Deadline, Raver is set to reprise her role as Dr. Teddy Altman, the former head of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Seatlle Grace Mercy West.

This time around, Raver will only appear as a guest star in a few episodes. She won’t be a series regular as she was when she was first on the show. However, there’s no indication as to exactly how many episodes Raver will appear in this season.

Raver is currently enjoying a busy period, as she was also announced as a cast member in the fifth season of Ray Donovan.

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy will remember Raver for her time as Dr. Altman, but she’s known around the TV world for a couple of other memorable roles. She starred in Third Watch for 111 episodes, and followed that up by appearing opposite Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer in a couple seasons of 24.

Kim Raver was seen most recently as a guest star on Bones and APB.

