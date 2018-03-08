Jessica Capshaw, Sarah Drew Respond to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Departures

Grey’s Anatomy actresses Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw have formally commented on their departures from the series.

In a messaged shared with her fans on Twitter following the shocking news that she and Capshaw would both be exiting at the end of the current season, Drew wrote, “Hey guys. Thank you for all of the love. I know you’re sad. I’m sad too.”

“I haven’t really had the time to process this information. I’ve been with it for less than 48 hours, so I’m not ready to say my thank yous and give an all encompassing statement about my [nine] years here. That will come later,” Drew continued.

“For now, I’d like to say: I love you all, and I love April, and her story is not over yet. And the really good news (for me, at least) is that I’m here on set shadowing one of my favorite people, Kevin McKidd, with my beloved Greys family all this week and next, so I get to process all of my feelings surrounded by the community that has nourished and nurtured me for almost a decade. For that, I am so grateful,” Drew’s message concluded.

Capshaw commented shortly after Drew, saying, “For the past ten years I have had the rare privilege of not only playing Arizona Robbins, but also being madly in love with playing her.”

“Arizona Robbins is kind, intelligent, funny, insightful, bold, playful, fierce, and really good at her job. She was one of the first members of the LGBTQ community to be represented in a series regular role on Network Televison. Her impact on the world is permanent and and forever. Forever,” Capshaw continued.

“I am sad to see her go, but I am concoled by the idea that she will continue to live on and on in all of our consciences and our imaginations,” she added.

Lastly, Capshaw included a message to series creator Shonda Rhimes, thanking her “with a heart full of love” for “the ride on this incredible rollercoaster.”

The news of Drew and Capshaw’s exit came from Grey’s Anatomy executive producer Krista Vernof, according to Variety.

“The characters of Arizona and April are permanently woven into the fabric of Grey’s Anatomy thanks to the extraordinary work of Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew,” Vernoff said. “As writers, our job is to follow the stories where they want to go and sometimes that means saying goodbye to characters we love. It has been a joy and a privilege to work with these phenomenally talented actresses.”

Rhimes made a statement as well, saying, “It’s always hard for me to say goodbye to any of my characters. Both Arizona Robbins and April Kepner are not only beloved but iconic — both the LBGTQ and devout Christian communities are underrepresented on TV. I will be forever grateful to both Jessica and Sarah for bringing these characters to life with such vibrant performance and for inspiring women around the globe. They will always be a part of our Shondaland family.”