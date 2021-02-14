'Grey's Anatomy' Star Jesse Williams Sets High Bar for When Series Ends

✖

Jesse Williams is addressing rumors that the long running drama Grey's Anatomy is ending soon. The show, which is currently in its 17th season, has found a new way to put its titular character to the test in it most recent episodes. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has been dealing with the effects of COVID-19 throughout the season, and at times, it's gotten the best of her. However, there have been some positives to Grey's visits beyond the grave. She's had surprise reunions with both George (T.R. Knight) and Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).

Williams seems pretty certain when he tells Entertainment Tonight that the Shonda Rhimes-created series won't go out without a bang. "I think the show is too important to go out without a damn parade," Williams said. He also acknowledged that the added stress of the ongoing pandemic continues to play a role in the show's predicted finale. "Without us really knowing and having a real finale season where these writers are so overworked and depressed and in a rat race to try and get material out without all this uncertainty, that’s not the ideal scenario."

Ending rumors were created after Pompeo (whose contract is up after Season 17) spoke with Variety. Pompeo said, “We don’t know when the show is really ending yet, but the truth is, this year could be it.” Williams echoed the sentiments, sharing with ET that writers haven't decided the best way for the show to end yet. Also, due to the pandemic, opinions range widely on the best course of action. "I think they, and all of us, kind of deserve to have the time and space to map out how to end," he noted. "It’s just a flattering way of saying I hope not."

Williams co-star Chandra Wilson admitted to ET in December that there have been numerous conversations as to how the season will end, but for various reasons, writers had a hard time coming to a conclusion. "I know from a creative standpoint there have been many 'This is how the season would end' conversations and then they all end up [not happening] because of a myriad of reasons. Because the network's not ready, the studio's not ready, the fanbase isn't ready, the numbers are too good, all of those things," Wilson said. "Collectively, they've decided we're not going to put an end on it. We're just going to wait and see."

Williams looked to the spring premiere, saying, "I've got to say, we have found a way to have really highly concentrated, dense episodes towards the middle of the season with a lot of this incredible combination of loss and joy and progress in these characters' lives. But when [we] come back, yeah, it's going to be fairly terrifying and exhilarating."