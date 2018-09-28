‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Hints at Unexpected New Relationship in Season Premiere

Grey’s Anatomy‘s Season of Love is in full swing during the season 15 premiere, hinting at a possible blossoming relationship between one of the new doctors and an intern.

In a quick moment near the end of the episode, Dr. Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) — who fans know as the intern who accidentally dropped his glasses into a body cavity in season 14 — was enjoying a drink with the other interns after a difficult day when Dr. Nico Kim (newcomer Alex Landi) approaches him and hands him a beer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shocked by the kind gesture, Schmitt seems confused when Nico tells him he deserves it after the day he had and losing a patient. Schmidt nervously offers to pay him back for the drink, but Nico stops him and touches his arm.

“You can get the next one,” Nico says before he walks away, leaving Schmitt looking both intrigued and curious of the new doctor.

Grey’s fans were overjoyed about the potential new couple, many surprised about Schmitt being interested giving his history once hooking up with Jo Wilson.

@KristaVernoff I NEED GLASSES AND DR. KIM TO HAVE THE MOST SCREENTIME NEXT EPISODE AND THAT’S THE TEA THEY’RE MY NEW FAVORITE COUPLE ALREADY #GreysAnatomy — idek anymore (@dookperkins) September 28, 2018

When Dr. Kim winked at Glasses, I threw my wine across the room. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/UydgkRYOTo — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) September 28, 2018

Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff teased Nico’s journey in his first season on the long-running ABC medical drama, which includes a relationship arc that she can’t wait for fans to see.

“Honestly, the coupling that’s making me the most excited this season, America hasn’t seen yet,” Vernoff, who is also set to direct the series’ upcoming seventh episode, told Refinery29 just before the premiere. “But, Alex Landi, who’s our new recurring guest star [and playing the show’s] first openly gay male surgeon, has a love story this season that has me shaking in my boots.”

“It’s just our favorite thing in every table read,” she added. “It’s super vulnerable and funny and it’s just exciting television.”

Nico was first introduced during the series premiere, as a sort-of mentee to “Ortho God” Atticus “Link” Lincol (Chris Carmack), when both doctors were seen arriving in slow motion to the ER as a hit-and-run victim on painkillers gushed about how attractive the two new doctors were.

We can’t wait to see how these new characters will fit into the fabric of the show. Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.