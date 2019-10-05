‘Grey’s Anatomy’: First Look at ‘Charmed’ Stars Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs’ Reunion in Episode 3

Grey’s Anatomy is welcoming two of the original Charmed Ones for a special reunion episode! As part of ABC’s “Cast From the Past” week reuniting stars of iconic television shows on different primetime shows, the longrunning medical drama will have Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs reunite as sisters. The series shared a sneak peek of the Charmed stars working together once again, and what medical emergency will bring them to the hospital.

In the clip, released on Grey’s Anatomy‘s Instagram page Friday, Milano and Combs’ characters arrive at Pac North — where Alex (Justin Chambers) and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) started working after being fired from Grey Sloan Memorial — waiting for news of what happened to their third sister.

The scene starts with Milano’s character coming into the ICU and finding her sister. The pair share quiet hello and hug as if celebrating their reunion after a long time.

“Have you heard anything?” Milano’s character says.

“No, I’ve been waiting,” Combs’ character adds.

“But they said she fell in a construction site?” She asks. Combs’ character responds: “She fell into a construction site. You know Heather, she’s always on her phone.”

Richard interrupts the conversation and says he is looking for Heather Peterson’s family for an update.

“That’s us,” Milano’s character says, before Combs adds: “We’re sisters.”

The actresses’ guest starring stint on Grey’s Anatomy is part of the networks’ event reuniting the casts of 10 different shows and movies including: Blues Brothers 2000, Castle, Charmed, Cheers, Crazy Rich Asians, The Drew Carey Show, Girlfriends, House, Think Like a Man and Wet Hot American Summer. Along with Grey’s, viewers can expect to see cameo reunions on series like The Good Doctor, Black-ish, The Conners, Single Parents, The Goldbergs, Bless this Mess and others.

Looks like the stars of the classic drama will not be interacting with Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey, as the Episode 3 description teases the doctor will be bending the rules at Grey Sloan to help Jo (Camilla Luddington) with a complicated case. The series introduced fans to new hospital Pac North in Episode 2.

The hospital is the worst-ranked hospital in Seattle, with Alex and Richard hired as a part of a team to help breathe new life into the facility.

Will you tune in for the Charmed reunion? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.