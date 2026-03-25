‘Grey’s Anatomy’: 2 Longtime Stars to Exit Series After Season 22 Finale

Grey’s Anatomy is saying goodbye to two of its longtime cast members.

Kim Raver, who plays Dr. Teddy Altman, and Kevin McKidd, who plays Dr. Owen Hunt, will be leaving the ABC medical drama following its ongoing 22nd season, Deadline confirmed Wednesday.

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McKidd will direct the characters’ final episode, the Season 22 finale, which is set to air on May 7.

(Photo by Tina Thorpe/Disney via Getty Images)

Owen and Teddy’s relationship has had its ups and downs over the years, but Grey’s Anatomy creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes assured fans in a statement that the characters would have “the happy ending their story deserves,” despite the actors’ “bittersweet” exit.

McKidd, who first joined Grey’s Anatomy in 2011, said in a statement of his departure, “Grey’s Anatomy has been a huge chapter of my life, creatively and personally, and I’m deeply grateful for everything the show has given me over the years. As that chapter comes to a close, I’m looking forward to what’s ahead — building new work, telling new stories, and taking everything I’ve learned into the next phase of my career.”

McKidd went on to say that playing Owen and directing on the Emmy-winning drama have “both shaped [him] enormously,” as has working with “an extraordinary group of people throughout that time.” He also made sure to thank Rhimes, not only for “creating Owen,” but also for “the encouragement she gave me as I stepped into directing.”

Raver, who appeared in Seasons 6 through 9 of Grey’s before returning in Season 14, also issued a statement, saying that playing Teddy would “always hold a dear and special place in [her] heart.”

(Photo by Anne Marie Fox/Disney via Getty Images)

“Sixteen years ago, I had the incredible privilege of stepping into this role thanks to the vision of Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers,” she continued. “Since that day, it has been a true gift to bring the iconic words of Shonda and our brilliant team of writers to life. I am especially grateful to our current showrunner, Meg Marinis, for her leadership and heart, and I want to honor the immense talent of the showrunners who came before her, including Krista Vernoff whose guidance helped shape Teddy’s journey through the years.”

Her statement continued, “I feel so fortunate to have worked under the brilliance of Debbie Allen, who not only mentored me but welcomed me into the director’s chair. To my amazingly talented castmates and our formidable, tireless crew: playing in this arena with you has been a joy, and I will carry this company in my heart always. To the fans — your unwavering devotion and support are the reason this show remains such a force. Thank you for making this set my place of magic and my home.”