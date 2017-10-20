‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spin-off Star Shares First Video From the Set

It’s getting wild and crazy here on day 1!!! @dontgo_jasonwaterfalls @shondalandtv A post shared by Jay Hayden (@jayhayden00) on Oct 18, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

Grey’s Anatomy may have taken the week off, but its new spin-off series is just starting to heat up.

Jay Hayden, who will star in the firefighter-centric spin-off series, posted a video to his Instagram account from the first day on set.

Along with co-star Barrett Doss, Hayden jokes about all of the “hot,” “fast” and “intense” action that they were experiencing while filming. The duo was just joking, as Hayden turned the camera around to reveal the grey and dreary world of Seattle.

Sitting in the front seats of an ambulance, Doss and Hayden seem to be a little bored. Whether they’re waiting on their scene to shoot or for the rain to pass over, the stars are living an exciting life in their ambulance cockpit.

The Grey’s Anatomy spin-off is set to launch on an episode of the original series later this season, before beginning a 10-episode season of its own. The show will follow the lives of heroic Seattle firefighters both on and off the clock.

Grey’s star Jason George is leaving the medical drama to star in the spin-off alongside Hayden and Doss. The trio are joined by Miguel Sandoval, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Okieriete Onaodowan, Grey Damon and Danielle Savre.

Grey’s Anatomy airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

