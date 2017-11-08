‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans React to Loss of Main Character

TV Shows

Grey’s Anatomy fans are freaking out, and this time it’s not about the ABC show’s on-screen drama.

The Hollywood Reporter reported Thursday that Martin Henderson will be written out of the show, following a two-season-plus run as a series regular.

The 43-year-old actor was beloved as Dr. Nathan Riggs, who replaced Dr. Derek Shepard after his death as the love interest to Grey’s leading lady Meredith.

Fans are not taking the news of the new doctor’s departure well. Keep scrolling to see some of their reactions.

Depression

Many fans were depressed that they wouldn’t get to see Nathan grow as a character, especially in his relationship with Meredith.

Others said they would miss the Henderson himself and his chemistry with the other actors on the show.

Anger

Other fans took their disappointment to the next level–anger.

Some saw this as another slap in the face to Meredith, who just seemed to be getting over the death of her husband. Others saw it as a slap in the face to the viewers, who were just getting used to Riggs.

Opportunity

Optimistic fans saw the opening as an opportunity for Meredith to become romantically involved with other characters (no matter how unlikely) and the show to move forward as a whole.

