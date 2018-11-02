‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Criticize ‘Dragged out’ Teddy Storyline

Grey’s Anatomy‘s Teddy Altman went another episode without telling Owen and Amelia about her pregnancy, frustrating fans who believe the reveal should have happened by now.

At the beginning of the episode, Teddy (Kim Raver) arrives at Owen’s house fully intending to tell him what is going on. But she gets scared and instead apologizes for acting weird.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They are interrupted by Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), who arrives freaking out after Betty (Peyton Kennedy) disappears and she fears she might be doing drugs. The conversation is delayed, though Teddy volunteers to help them find her.

Amelia, Owen and Teddy search homeless encampments, the hospital and other parts of the city for the missing teen. Later they debate about whether or not to call the police and Amelia freaks out because as an addict, Betty is not a normal teenager.

YELLS: Teddy, just tell him you’re pregnant!!!! #GreysAnatomy — Brenda Carden (@brendadc) November 2, 2018

Owen volunteers to take Amelia to a meeting so she can calm down, and Teddy says she’ll stay at the house in case she comes back — while also freaking out because she has yet to tell Owen her news.

Owen and the baby arrive and she says she wishes there was more that she could do, and says she should’ve talked to him last month. He admits that he felt embarrassed that he proved her right by getting Leo and Betty.

Teddy asks him if he’s happy, but the baby starts crying so she gets cold feet and walks away.

Fans of the series expressed their frustrations with the storyline, and Teddy herself on social media.

I NEED TEDDY TO TELL OWEN THAT SHE IS PREGNANT OR I AM FIRING SHONDA #greysanatomy #tgit — Jessica Grace (@jessgrace_14) November 2, 2018

“teddy is starting to piss me off,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Teddy, WHY ARE YOU LIKE THIS?! OMFG UUUUGGGGHHHH!” another one commented.

“I admit I may be cold but I just want Teddy to go back to where she came from,” a third one wrote.

Teddy needs to hurry up & tell Owen she’s pregnant! They’ve dragged this secret out for like 3 episodes😂 #GreysAnatomy — Tiffany P (@Tiffany_24_) November 2, 2018

Teddy’s pregnancy storyline was first introduced in the season 14 finale, when she made a surprise return and told a patient she helped Bailey (Chandra Wilson) save that she was pregnant.

During the season 15 premiere, Teddy had the intention to arrive at Owen’s house and tell him that she was expecting his child after their last encounter in Germany, but when she arrived at the door she found out about his new role fostering a child, and living again with Amelia, who was taking care of the baby’s drug addict teenage mother.

Not wanting to burst his bubble, Teddy decides to leave without telling him, but a complication from her pregnancy doesn’t allow her to go back to Germany and she is forced to trust Maggie (Kelly McCreary) with her secret.

Maggie eventually told Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) about Teddy’s pregnancy and she reached out, and after a heart-to-heart about the joys of motherhood, Teddy decided to tell Owen, as he and Amelia took the step and officially decided to get back together..

Now that the truth is out there, things will likely change, though we hope that Amelia, Owen and Teddy and make things work without too much pain.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.