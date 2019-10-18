‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Call for Kate Walsh’s Addison Montgomery to Return During Episode 4

Grey’s Anatomy fans are hoping one character’s surprising storyline will bring a fan-favorite original cast member back this season. Fans of the ABC medical drama have been abuzz since Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) found out she was pregnant in the Season 16 premiere, and later made the decision with boyfriend Link (Chris Carmack) to have the baby.

Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, Episode 4: It’s Raining Men

The episode began with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) waking up to the news her brainstorm session with an online publication turned into a tell-all negative story on Grey Sloan Memorial and the staff.

Amelia later discusses how Link and her are getting along very well since her pregnancy announcement. She describes him as “a big, calm mountain” who calms her down.

While the hour was light on Amelia’s pregnancy storyline, many fans took to Twitter to point out how perfect her surprise pregnancy sets up a return for her former co-worker Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh).

addison coming back to seattle to be there when amelia gives birth PLEASE MAKE IT HAPPEN https://t.co/Rz5ihJwJNi — monty ⧖ (@jomeIia) October 18, 2019

“AMELIA’S BABY BETTER BE HEALTHY OR ISTG,” another user wrote.

Fans of the medical drama will remember Amelia was first introduced on Walsh-led series Private Practice. The series featured Amelia getting pregnancy for the first time and carrying her baby to term despite him being born without a brain.

With the help of some of the doctors of the practice, Amelia gave birth to her baby and then made the decision to donate his organs to others in need.

The trauma from her first pregnancy still affects Amelia to this day, as she opened up to Link in Season 16, Episode 2. Despite her fears she came to the decision to welcome the baby into the world.

The pregnancy twist could be a good excuse for Walsh to reprise her role as Addison Montgomery. The beloved character last appeared in Grey’s Anatomy for its infamous musical episode.

“YOU BETTER COME BECAUSE AMELIA NEEDS YOU!!!” Another user wrote on social media addressing Walsh.

“i would give my left arm to see her back on grey’s,” another fan commented.

if addison montgomery comes back to greys anatomy i will literally never complain about anything ever again please @ God make it happen https://t.co/k0vP0VBGgn — domi (@melissafumeros) October 18, 2019

In an interview with PopCulture.com, Walsh said she would be willing to return to Grey’s Anatomy if the circumstances fit the story.

“Absolutely. Anything’s possible,” Walsh told PopCulture.com when asked if she would possibly return to the show someday. “If it’s the right time and the right storyline, yes. I always considered Shondaland my home, and particularly Grey’s. That’s where it was just a big important piece of my life, and I love everyone involved on the show. So, absolutely I would go back if it made sense to everybody involved — yes.”

What original cast member do you want to return? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.