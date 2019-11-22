‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fall Finale: Did Anyone Die?

After the explosive Grey’s Anatomy cliffhanger during Thursday’s mid-season finale, fans of the longrunning drama were left wondering if anyone died when a car crashed into Joe’s bar, which was filled full of Grey Sloan Memorial residents. While it’s unclear who exactly was injured (or possibly worse) in the crash, fans were concerned specifically with Meredith Bailey’s husband Ben Warren (Jason Winston George), who had hit the bar with Captain Herrera (Miguel Sandoval) after Bailey (Chandra Wilson) asked him for space following her miscarriage.

“I know this is a loss for you too, but I’m asking you to just leave me alone for now,” Bailey told Ben after miscarrying while telling Herrera that his cancer had come back unexpectedly. Ben ended up going to the bar with Herrera to drink away his sorrows at the end of the episode when a car went through the establishment’s roof.

Fans will have to wait and see if Ben, Herrera or anyone else was seriously injured in the crash. Although it’s not clear just yet if Grey’s has lost any main characters, fans were still upset to see the loss of Bailey and Ben’s baby, whose gender the couple was going to learn later that afternoon.

A miscarriage wasn’t the only dramatic pregnancy twist of the episode. After putting off getting an ultrasound for 20 weeks, Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) finally caved to see a doctor. She found out during her appointment that she was, in fact, 24 weeks pregnant — not 20 — which means that the baby’s father just might be Owen rather than Link.

“No, that’s not possible because that could mean… Oh, God,” Amelia said, the realization dawning on her face.

Elsewhere during the mid-season finale, Dr. Cristina Yang sent Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) a congratulatory “special package” upon her return to work, which turned out to be the new Chief of Pediatric Surgery, Dr. Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood), who she was at first annoyed of. After learning he was a widow after losing his wife to a medical condition, Meredith seemed to soften to him, leading many fans to wonder if a new romance is in her future.

Grey’s Anatomy returns Jan. 23, 2020 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET with a special two-hour crossover event with Station 19.

Photo credit: ABC/Kelsey McNeal