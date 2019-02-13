‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Ellen Pompeo and Giacomo Gianniotti Dance to Ariana Grande in Hilarious Clip

Meredith Grey + Ariana Grande = Internet gold.

Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo and Giacomo Gianniotti took a break from filming an upcoming MerLuca scene for the long-running ABC medical drama and posted a hilarious on-set video of the actors jamming to the latest single from Grande’s brand new album, Thank U, Next.

In the clip, the actors — who play new couple Meredith Grey and Andrew DeLuca on Grey’s — start off slow with Pompeo dancing around her costar and singing along to Grande’s “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.” When the chorus stars, Gianniotti joins in on the fun and gives the camera his best dance moves.

“Sometimes… on set antics make you channel @arianagrande you’re welcome,” Pompeo captioned the adorable video, which was filmed by her friend, Sam Hellmann.

The video, which has gotten more than 800,000 likes in a day, was not left unnoticed by the pop star, who commented on the video “HELP ME JESUS.”

She later posted the video on her Instagram, writing: “guys if i’m honest ……… this is the best thing that’s ever happened to me. @ellenpompeo i love u sm. i cant breathe. i’ll never be the same.”

Grande — who won her first Grammy Award Sunday for Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener — also posted the video on her Twitter account writing: “guys if i’m honest ………… i’m gonna black out rn this can’t be real.”

Pompeo returned the love to the singer, replying to the tweet saying, “you did it again… it’s a banger.”

Other members of the Grey’s Anatomy crew commented on the hilarious video, including creator Shonda Rhimes, who approved of the on-set antics writing, “Get it!”

The viral Ariana moment, and slight teaser from the Grey’s set, comes as a good sign to fans of the series, who last saw Meredith and Andrew share their first kiss in last week’s episode. The sweet moment on Valentine’s Day supposedly meant the end of the love triangle between the doctors and Ortho God Link (Chris Carmack) after Meredith stood him up for their Valentine’s date.

Gianniotti recently teased the couple’s upcoming first date, as well as what might come next for the new couple.

“I don’t think you want to sell it too big on the first date. You kind of want to go to a place that’s quiet and intimate, where you can talk,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “We see each other in our clothes [scrubs] all the time and he says, ‘We need to get out of these clothes.’ And she goes, ‘Woah, what do you mean? What are you talking about?’ And he says, ‘No, I mean we need to get out of these clothes. We need to be in our own clothes outside of the hospital, where we can actually see each other as human beings and not as surgeons and as attending and resident, where we’re just equals. I think that’s what he’s eager to do.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.