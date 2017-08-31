Deleted Scene From ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Released

Grey’s Anatomy‘s fourteenth season doesn’t premiere until Sept. 28, but fans don’t have to be away from their favorite doctors for long thanks to a new deleted scene that will surely provide a bit of a laugh.

In the scene, shared by Entertainment Tonight, and taken from the Season 13 episode, “Both Sides Now,” Owen (Kevin McKidd) is watching Jackson (Jesse Williams) and April’s (Sarah Drew) baby girl, Harriet, and is having a bit of a hard time stopping the infant from crying.

“It’s the way that you’re holding her, Owen! I mean, I’d cry if you held me by my armpits!” Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) tells Owen before instructing him to put the baby in a football hold.

She then tells Owen to jump up and down, first for the baby and then to amuse herself.

The light-hearted tone of the scene will reportedly be carried over into Grey’s‘ new season, with series star Jessica Capshaw telling E! News the medical drama will return to its roots.

“We did a table read for both the first and second episodes, and they are righteously hysterical,” she said. “They’re so much fun and very sort of going back to first and second season Grey’s. It’s very funny. It’s very irreverent and funny and sort of on its side. I think it’s what you remember and love about the beginning of the original group.”

Photo Credit: ABC