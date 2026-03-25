‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Co-Stars Seen Holding Hands Years After Their Onscreen Romance

Caterina Scorsone and E.R. Fightmaster have reunited off-screen three years after their Grey’s Anatomy characters’ romance came to an end.

The former co-stars, who play Dr. Amelia Shepherd and Dr. Kai Bartley on the ABC medical drama, were photographed holding hands and shopping together in Los Angeles on Sunday.

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(Liliane Lathan via Getty Images)

In the photos obtained by PEOPLE, Scorsone, 44, could be seen in a green shirt and jeans, while Fightmaster, 33, sported brown pants and a white button-up shirt. The pair also recently attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s annual Academy Awards party a week prior, on March 15.

Scorsone first joined Grey’s Anatomy as Amelia in Season 7 back in 2010, while Fightmaster appeared in Seasons 18 and 19 as Kai, the show’s first recurring non-binary character. The actors’ characters formed a romance with one another in a relationship fans dubbed “Kaimelia,” before Kai exited in Season 19 to move to London.

In January, Scorsone reflected on the “heartbreak” Amelia suffered in her relationship with Kai as she made her return to Grey’s Anatomy.

“The Kaimelia situation was such a heartbreak for Amelia because they were such a beautiful match and they both had this really electric understanding of the brain and neurosurgery,” she told Shondaland. “But life circumstances weren’t matching up, and there were all these externals that made it impossible. So since that heartbreak, she’s really been focused on medicine, which I think is actually the love of her life — her passion for the miracle of medicine and the human body.”

(Liliane Lathan/ABC via Getty Images)

Scorsone continued on to speak about Amelia’s legacy as a queer woman on Grey’s Anatomy, explaining that she was “initially written as a queer character,” but that her sexuality didn’t become part of her story until Kai arrived.

“The first episode she was ever in, she was in a relationship with her [female] fellow, but that storyline didn’t make the cut for time,” she explained. “But to me, that was always part of the playing of her. And there’s been talk on Grey’s of Amelia having a crush on Carina and other crushes — there were always mentions of it. But we didn’t actually get to see her queerness on camera until the Kai relationship.”

The actress continued, “One of the things that’s so refreshing about our show is that we’ve always shown things are more complex than a binary. The world is always evolving, and the characters are always meeting new situations with curiosity and adventure. I think our show has handled it really beautifully.”