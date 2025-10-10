Familiar Face Returning to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for Season 22

Grey’s Anatomy is bringing back a familiar face in the wake of the tragic Season 22 opener.

Kelly McCreary‘s Maggie Pierce will return in Thursday’s upcoming episode of the long-running ABC medical drama, as revealed in this week’s post-episode teaser.

Maggie returns to help Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) care for the grieving Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) as she reels from the death of Dr. Monica Beltran (Natalie Morales), who was crushed in an equipment collapse in the Season 22 premiere after the Season 21 finale set in motion a deadly explosion.

Episode 2 of Season 22, which marks the long-running series’ 450th episode, is titled “We Built This City.” The episode description reveals, “The team at Grey Sloan navigates a chaotic first day of surgical rotations amid hospital renovations. Meanwhile, Meredith spends time with Amelia.”

McCreary left Grey’s Anatomy after nine seasons, making her exit in Season 19. The actress also returned for a brief appearance in the Season 20 finale, during which Maggie signed divorce papers with her then-husband Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill).

Maggie’s return to Grey’s Anatomy this season comes as Winston’s will-they-won’t-they connection with Jules Millen (Adelaine Kane) seems to be inching closer to a real relationship in the wake of Monica’s death.

In April 2023, McCreary told The Hollywood Reporter that she didn’t see Maggie and Winston’s relationship as over after her initial exit.

“Michelle Obama says, sure you can have everything, but you just can’t have it all at the same time,” she told the outlet, adding that Maggie’s “passion for medicine” and desire to be Winston’s wife “couldn’t exist at the same time.”

“It doesn’t mean they can’t ever exist, and I think having them separate on loving, and frankly sad, terms — sad, rather than angry — that does leave the door open for some possibility in the future,” she said.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.