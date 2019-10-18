'Grey’s Anatomy' Casts 'Shameless' Star Richard Flood in Recurring Role

✖

Grey's Anatomy might be in its 16th season, but the show is nowhere near done adding new characters. A new doctor is joining the staff at Grey Sloan, played by former Shameless actor Richard Flood. The actor's character will step in to replace Justin Chambers' Dr. Alex Karev, who was fired during the Season 15 finale and is working at Pacific Northwest General Hospital.

Flood will star as Dr. Comac Hayes, Grey Sloan's Pediatric Surgery, reports Deadline. The Irish actor is best known for playing Ford in Seasons 8 and 9 of Shameless. He also worked with Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff, as she served as an executive producer on Shameless.

Flood also appeared in National Geographic's Killing Kennedy and the NBC summer series Crossing Lines. He starred in the Irish crime series Red Rock, which is available on Amazon in the U.S. and had a role in the BBC's Titanic: Blood and Steel.

At the very end of the Season 15 finale, Alex was fired in one of the many cliffhangers the episode included. However, Chambers is still on the show as both he and James Pickens Jr.'s Dr. Richard Webber are working in a new hospital that was introduced in the Season 16 premiere.

This week's episode of Grey's Anatomy featured another departure. Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) followed Alex and Richard to the new hospital, which left fans traumatized by the big change. On top of all that, there was yet another pregnancy revealed, with Bailey (Chandra Wilson) revealing to Maggie (Kelly McCreary) that she is expecting.

In other Grey's Anatomy news, PopCulture.com asked Kate Walsh, who played Addison Montgomery, if she would ever return to the show.

"Absolutely. Anything's possible," she told us. "If it's the right time and the right storyline, yes. I always considered Shondaland my home, and particularly Grey's. That's where it was just a big important piece of my life, and I love everyone involved on the show. So, absolutely I would go back if it made sense to everybody involved — yes."

Walsh later said she was grateful to the fans for being so excited about her possibly coming back.

"I also want to take an opportunity to thank the fans, because I know how passionate and loyal they are and I appreciate all the goodwill and love for Addison, and of course the whole Grey's family, but it means a lot," she said.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME