‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Casts Alex Landi as Show’s First Gay Male Surgeon

Grey’s Anatomy is getting its first openly gay male surgeon in season 15.

The new doctor, played by newcomer Alex Landi, will be joining the cast of the long-running ABC medical drama this fall in a recurring role, TVLine first reported.

The casting comes as the LGBT characters in the cast had dwindled with the exits of Sara Ramirez’s Callie Torres and Jessica Capshaw’s Arizona Robbins in recent seasons. Specifics on the character, including his name and what brings him to the hospital, are being kept under wraps.

Landi, a half-Korean, half-Italian actor born in New York City, will first scrub in this fall. Before Grey’s, Landi has been seen in roles on Bull, Childlike and will be seen in the film Broken Land, according to IMDb.

Landi will not be the only fresh face coming to the show in its upcoming season. Grey’s announced a month ago the casting of Nashville alum Chris Carmack as a new surgeon known as an “Ortho God.”

The series will also welcome back Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) as a series regular, after being absent for five season and making a few appearances in season 14.

One of the most shocking moments from the season 14 finale came after Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) offered Teddy the job of interim chief of surgery, only for Teddy to reveal later in the episode that she was pregnant, likely with Owen Hunt’s (Kevin McKidd) baby.

Fans can also expect for the upcoming season to be more focused on love. After the wedding of Alex (Justin Chambers) and Jo (Camilla Luddington), Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff revealed the show will keep steering toward its romantic comedy roots, with love even on the horizon for Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) herself.

“Yes, [Mer]’s a single mom, and that complicates a dating life. And yes, she’s a surgical marvel with new, game changing medical ideas she’ll be pursuing,” Vernoff told TVLine back in August. “But she also hasn’t dated at all since [Martin Henderson’s] Nathan Riggs left [in Season 14]. And the one-two punch of meeting [Scott Speedman’s] Nick Marsh awoke a desire in her that she can’t put back to sleep.”

While no details have been revealed on who might be wooing Meredith during the new season, Vernoff told TVLine the general surgeon will have multiple suitors in the midst and some of us might even surprise fans.

Grey’s Anatomy will return for its 15th season with a two-hour season premiere Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.