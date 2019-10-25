‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alum Sarah Drew Responds to Rumors of Possible Return This Season

Could Grey’s Anatomy welcome April Kepner back? The ABC medical drama series’ showrunner Krista Vernoff said she wanted to bring back a fan-favorite character back in Season 16 for an exciting storyline. In a new interview, Drew said she would be willing to return to Grey’s, though it does not seem like it will be happening any time soon.

Promoting her upcoming Lifetime original holiday movie, Twinkle All the Way, the actress addressed rumors she could remaking an appearance at the hospital in an upcoming episode. Drew left Grey’s Anatomy at the end of Season 14 after ten years as a series regular.

“I don’t really watch it, but I’m still super connected to my people over there, and the fans are awesome,” Drew told Entertainment Tonight. “They are going to be hardcore forever, and I know that, and I always get so much love from them even a year and a half after leaving the show.”

When asked if she had been approached to reprise her role this season, Drew shut down the rumors.

“I will never close the door on my family at Grey’s, so it just depends. It’s a hard question to answer because it is not an opportunity that has presented itself,” she told the outlet, admitting she doesn’t know “what’s been happening” on the show since her exit.

The new report comes just a week since PopCulture.com asked series alum Kate Walsh if she would return to the show this season.

“Absolutely. Anything’s possible,” she said when asked if she would ever returned. “If it’s the right time and the right storyline, yes. I always considered Shondaland my home, and particularly Grey’s. That’s where it was just a big important piece of my life, and I love everyone involved on the show. So, absolutely I would go back if it made sense to everybody involved — yes.”

When asked if she had been approached to return in Season 16, Walsh kept her answer vague, sparking hope among fans of the series.

“Oh no, I can’t say anything. I couldn’t. It’s like Shondaland, it’s serious business,” Walsh told PopCulture.com in a phone interview Thursday, Oct. 16. “I am sworn to secrecy for real.”

Fan swill have to wait to find out who will be coming back to the show this season. Who would you like to see return? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.