Is anyone ever really gone on Grey’s Anatomy? Sandra Oh has made it clear that she has no plans to ever return as Cristina Yang, but she still looks on her time at Grey Sloan Memorial fondly. Grey’s Anatomy was recently renewed for its 19th season, and the subject of when the show will eventually end has everyone talking. While Oh doesn’t know any of the specifics, she is sure that the show will end well. “I’m sure however it’s going to be, it’s going to wrap up beautifully,” the Killing Eve star told E!.

While she isn’t planning on returning to Grey’s, Oh does have a dream role in mind. “I so am loving the Righteous Gemstones, phenomenally talented people on there,” Oh gushed. “I would love to come on as a crazy a– character. I don’t know what but it’s like very broad and I really think it’s a funny show.”

Oh told the Los Angeles Times’ Asian Enough podcast last year that she had no intention of reappearing on the medical drama in the future. “No,” Oh answered simply when asked about the possibility of a return. “I love it, though, and this is also why I really appreciate the show … that I still get asked this.” But despite Oh’s warm feelings for the series and the character of Yang, for which she won a Golden Globe in 2005, she’s happy to move on in her career without it.

“It’s very rare, I would say, to be able to see in such a way the impact of a character,” she continued. “In some ways, you do your work as a bubble and you let it go. I left that show, my God, seven years ago almost. So in my mind, it’s gone. But for a lot of people, it’s still very much alive. And while I understand and I love it, I have moved on.”

That doesn’t mean she doesn’t have an answer for where Yang would be today, especially amid the pandemic that’s affected doctors in real life and on the ABC drama. “Cristina, like I imagine all the health care workers, [would be] wickedly at the front line trying to solve the big problems,” Oh shared, saying that with the pandemic bringing to light so many “obvious and problematic” systemic problems, Yang would be looking at the bigger picture as opposed to just the day-to-day hospital operations.