‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Abigail Spencer Returning as Megan Hunt

Grey’s Anatomy is welcoming back a familiar face later this season.

The ABC medical drama will see the return of Owen’s (Kevin McKidd) sister Megan Hunt (Abigail Spencer), for at least one episode later in Season 15.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spencer, who recently wrapped up a series regular role on NBC’s Timeless, teased her return with a sweet selfie showing off her reddish Megan Hunt locks to announce her future appearance on Grey’s Anatomy.

“Red hair. Super care. Megan Hunt is baaaaack!” The actress wrote Tuesday alongside a fire emoji, a red-haired woman and a bicep emoji.

Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff confirmed the upcoming return when she quoted Spencer’s message and wrote a cryptic message.

“This is exciting! What’s gonna happen [Abigail Spencer] ???” she wrote, adding a wink face and a dolphin emoji. Plot details, as usual, are being kept under wraps.

Fans of the ABC series will remember Megan Hunt was long believed to have died after her helicopter was captured by enemy forces in Iraq while she, Owen, Teddy (Kim Raver) and Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) were in the war.

The series dropped a curve ball in all of their lives when Megan resurfaced ten years later with a sever injury, which Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) — who was seeing Nathan at the time — ended up fixing and winning the Harper Avery award for her cutting edge procedure.

After spending a few episodes in the hospital reconnecting with Owen and with Nathan, she made the choice to move to Los Angeles with Nathan and her adopted son Farouk because she dreamed of living by the ocean if she ever escaped the desert. The series left the family in a happy ending of sorts when they last showed them enjoying their new lives together by the beach.

What might bring Megan Hunt back to Seattle remains a mystery, though it might have to do with Owen’s eventful season, becoming a foster father and a biological father pretty much at the same time.

During last week’s record-breaking episode, the Dickinson’s decided to let Owen and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) keep baby Leo after Betty/Britney (Peyton Kennedy) chose to leave him behind so she could return to being a normal teenager. Owen is also set to welcome a new baby girl with best friend Teddy, who is currently dating Dr. Koracick (Greg Germann) despite being seven months pregnant.

Are you excited about Megan Hunt’s return? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.