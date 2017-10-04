ABC Orders New ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Companion Series

If you think you need more Grey’s Anatomy in your life, ABC has got you covered.

This week, the network announced that it has ordered a new web series titled Grey’s Anatomy: Post-Op, which is designed to work alongside the main show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hosted by Nurse Gregory himself, Gordon James, Post-Op will be a digital talk show that airs every week ahead of the regular Grey’s Anatomy episode. The six-part web series is designed to take a deeper dive into the material covered in the show. Various cast and crew members, producers and writers will pop on for interviews about the life of the series, and each episode will show some exclusive behind-the-scenes looks at the ABC drama.

Post-Op is designed to help build anticipation for Grey’s Anatomy’s 300th episode, which is set to air later this season.

The first episode of Grey’s Anatomy: Post-Op is now live on ABC.com and the ABC app. The next episode of Grey’s Anatomy is set to air on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.