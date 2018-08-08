‘Grey’s Anatomy’: ABC Boss Says Meredith Will Stay Single for Now

Despite Grey’s Anatomy season 15 being dubbed the “Season of Love,” ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey said Meredith Grey will remain single for a while.

The comments come a few days after executive producer Krista Vernoff teased Alex (Justin Chambers) and Jo’s (Camilla Luddington) wedding is the beginning of a shift toward romance for the long-running ABC medical drama.

“Meredith [is going to] have a new trajectory that is more focused on who she is as a single mother,” Dungey told TVLine Tuesday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. “Ellen has spoken very loudly about how she doesn’t want all of Meredith’s adventures to be romantic ones.”

Dungey refers to the outspoken interview Pompeo gave to The Hollywood Reporter back in January, in which she took ABC to task for quickly pairing Meredith with a new love interest (Martin Herderson’s Nathan) after the death of Patrick Dempsey’s Derek Shepherd.

“The ink wasn’t even dry on [Patrick’s] exit papers before they rushed in a new guy,” Pompeo told the outlet at the time. “I was on vacation in Sicily, decompressing… and they’re calling me, going, ‘What do you think of this guy?’ ‘What do you think of this guy?’ And they’re sending pictures. I was like, ‘Are you people f–king nuts? Why do you feel that you have to replace this person?’ I couldn’t believe how fast the studio and the network felt like they had to get a penis in there.”

Dungey did not rule out a future relationship for our favorite general surgeon forever though.

“I’m not saying no,” she insisted. “I think we’ll get there [eventually]. I’m just saying that she’s on a trajectory that is very much about her evolution as a doctor and a parent. There’s been a lot of dating, and I think [Ellen’s] excited — we’re all excited — to explore some different aspects of the character.”

When asked why the show didn’t explore the chemistry between Meredith and guest star Scott Speedman’s Dr. Nick Marsh in season 14, Dungey pointed fingers to the brilliant minds behind the show.

“That’s a question more for [series creator] Shonda [Rhimes] and [showrunner] Krista [Vernoff] because I don’t know all the ins and outs of it, but I agree. I thought that was a fun relationship. But, ultimately, we decided not to keep going with it,” she said.

Grey’s Anatomy will return for its 15th season with a two-hour season premiere Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.