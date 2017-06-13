‘Grace And Frankie’ Creator Reveals Season 4 Details

Grace and Frankie is one of Netflix‘s most surprising hits, and it’s set continue into a recently announced fourth season.

The Netflix original series centers around the two titular women (Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin) who discover their husbands are in love and are leaving them each alone. The two move in together and a rather hilarious friendship forms, but they also tackle some serious moments, as well.

Deadline reports that serious aspects of life will be one of the show’s driving forces going into season four.

“(Season four is) really about the women coming to terms with age, coming to terms with how old they are, where their bodies are at this point, where their minds are at this point and what does that imply, what does that mean?” creator/showrunner Marta Kauffman said during the ATX Television Festival.

She added, “These characters are in their 70s. Things start to happen in your mid-70s that you have to deal with. You know the car starts to break down.”

With age as a central topic, it’s no surprise the series will feature actors even older than the protagonists to help tell the story. This is especially interesting, as many show’s don’t feature actors of a certain age.

“We’ve cast a lot of people older than Grace and Frankie, significantly older,” said casting director Tracy Lilienfield. “These are people that don’t often get a chance to audition, let alone get a job, and they have stories to tell.”

In that same panel, June Diane Raphael and Brooklyn Decker , who play Grace’s daughters Brianna and Mallory, dished on some of their characters’ upcoming plot details for season four.

“We take a deep dive in season four into Brianna’s love life,” Raphael said. “Then there are some complications with Grace in season four that are really interesting, and Mallory (Brooklyn Decker) is involved in that storyline.”

“Mallory’s going through this divorce in the first part of season four and she’s definitely in that rut,” Decker said.

All three seasons of Grace and Frankie are currently streaming on Netflix. Season four is expected to premiere some time during spring 2018.