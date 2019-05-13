‘GOT’ Fans Furious With This Major Character’s Death Treatment

Game of Thrones fans are not happy about one character’s death in Season 8, Episode 5, “The Bells.”

Warning: Spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, Episode 5 lie ahead.

As the buildings of King’s Landing crumbled beneath the wrath of Daenerys Targeryn and Drogon in the “Last War” for the Iron Throne, Cersei Lannister found comfort in the arms of her brother and lover Jaime Lannister in her final moments before the ceiling above them collapsed on top of them, killing them.

GOT fans: awaiting Cersei Lannister’s painful death, hoping that it’ll be painfully justified . Just like all the torture, underhanded and manipulation she’s inflicted within 8yrs of the series. #GameofThones #CerseiLannister Cersei Lannister’s death: pic.twitter.com/obiPXf7f8g — kia_91 (@GoinsNikia) May 13, 2019

She killed alllllllllll them people and Cersei didn’t burn, get decapitated, stabbed, have to look Arya in the eye and beg for her life…NOTHIN?! #GoT #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/qutORW2sbY — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) May 13, 2019

But after years of deception and seemingly only caring for her own wellbeing, many fans were upset that Cersei didn’t meet a much more grim and gruesome fate, some calling the manner of her death too kind.

Actress Lena Headey even admitted in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that after reading the script she was among those believing that her character wasn’t deserving of such a peaceful death, though she eventually came to that end was “the perfect end for her.”

Hold tf up, Catelyn Stark got her throat sliced and all that happened to Cersei was rocks falling on her?? IM LIVID #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/KyopXeCA6R — Danielle Svenson (@DSvenson3) May 13, 2019

When you realize that a piece of rubble killed Cersei that nearly every house wants to kill. Heres to the Writers pic.twitter.com/JTtBy7m5Kj — Julian C (@ACJulian1941) May 13, 2019

I wanted more for cersei and her demise. She’s my most favorite villian and she was cheated from the most epic death. pic.twitter.com/5ak61Rcm05 — amanda nolan (@ahrnr) May 13, 2019

“The more we talked about it the more it seemed like the perfect end for her. They came into the world together and now they leave together,” she said.

“I think the important thing is that Jaime had a chance at freedom [with Brienne] and finally liberated himself from Cersei, which I think the audience will be thrilled about,” she added. “I think the biggest surprise is he came back for her. Cersei realizes just how she loves him and just how much he loves her. It’s the most authentic connection she’s ever had. Ultimately they belong together.”

Game of Thrones is set to air its final episode on Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.