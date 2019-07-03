‘Good Trouble’ Star Daisy Eagan Teases ‘Secrets Slowly Coming out’ in Season 2

Season 2 of Good Trouble has already dropped big bombs on its main characters, and things are about to get even crazier. Daisy Eagan, who plays Joey Riverton on the Freeform drama series, spoke to PopCulture.com about stepping into The Fosters‘ spinoff, and her groundbreaking character.

Joey was introduced in Season 1 as a love interest for The Coterie building manager Alice (Sherry Cola), who at the time was struggling to come out as a lesbian. The season wrapped with Alice coming out to her parents and starting a relationship with Joey, who quickly was revealed to be going through a coming out process of their own.

During the Season 2 premiere, Joey came out as non-binary, a gender identity that is not exclusively masculine or feminine. With Alice working her way through her partner’s new identity, the show introduced the topic of a person’s preferred pronouns, revealing Joey’s to be “They and Them.”

Moving forward, Eagan teased Alice and Joey’s love story will be far from smooth-sailing.

“I think you’re going to see the both of them struggle in their own ways with their identities,” Eagan told PopCulture.com in a phone interview Monday, July 1. “They’re both relatively new to their own identities, Alice being newly out as a lesbian and Joey being newly out as non-binary… There’s definitely going to be some drama for [them], which honestly is not that unusual for a first queer relationship.”

She added: “There may be some past secrets that are slowly coming out. Yeah, so they’re going to add some definite drama to Alice and Joey.”

The groundbreaking relationship between Joey and Alice are only a small part of the Freeform drama’s massive plot points for Season 2, which is also tackling issues of gender equality in the workplace, social justice, love and much more.

“I have to say that the creators and showrunners and EP’s [working on] this show really believe, to their core, all of the issues that they’re helping to represent,” Eagan said. “They’re not just paying lip service or trying to get on some bandwagon of, what are the kids interested in these days? Our creators, Joanna [Johnson] and Peter [Paige] and Bradley [Bredeweg], truly believe in these issues and it comes from their core.”

“I mean, it feels very important. I don’t even know how to express it… Every day, when I step on set, I’m like, I can’t believe I get to be a part of this,” she added.

Good Trouble follows fan-favorite The Fosters characters Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana Adams Foster (Cierra Ramirez) as they move to Los Angeles and begin their new lives as young adults.

While very different from its flagship series in terms of tone and subject matters, the new series still honors the DNA of inclusiveness and groundbreaking storytelling The Fosters was known for throughout its run.

Good Trouble airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.